Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 18,952 Shares of Laureate Education Inc (LAUR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,952 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of Laureate Education worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jose Roberto Loureiro sold 28,140 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $422,662.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,555 shares in the company, valued at $188,576.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marcelo Cardoso sold 6,900 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $105,156.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,323.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,667 shares of company stock worth $627,224. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 137.36, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. Laureate Education Inc has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $17.15.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 9.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laureate Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through six segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean & Iberian, Central America & U.S. Campuses, EMEAA, and Online & Partnerships.

