Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 15,379 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,379 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9,888.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,182,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,856 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth $419,457,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,456,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,041,243,000 after purchasing an additional 153,943 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $18,017,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 697,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,496,000 after purchasing an additional 131,966 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,951 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $296,239.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at $915,139.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.82.

ODFL opened at $142.88 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $170.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.21%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

