Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.50 Million Position in Fortive Corp (FTV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 837.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 104.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Fortive by 3,401.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,533,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,167 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,783 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $145,974.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William W. Pringle sold 435 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $35,087.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,964 shares of company stock worth $486,847. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FTV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $82.99 on Thursday. Fortive Corp has a one year low of $62.89 and a one year high of $88.34. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 40.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 9.15%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

