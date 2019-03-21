Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.33 Million Stake in Carnival plc (CUK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Carnival by 2.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,314,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Carnival by 19.3% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Carnival by 18,569.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 77,808 shares during the period. Hansberger Growth Investors LP boosted its stake in Carnival by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors LP now owns 85,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival by 40.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 6,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $345,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 2,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $119,698.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,504 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,372. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, February 11th.

Shares of CUK stock opened at $55.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Carnival plc has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 16.70%. On average, analysts predict that Carnival plc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/natixis-advisors-l-p-has-2-33-million-stake-in-carnival-plc-cuk.html.

About Carnival

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.