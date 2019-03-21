National General (NGHC) Now Covered by Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on National General in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on National General from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded National General from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.63.

NASDAQ NGHC opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.72. National General has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $28.89.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). National General had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 15.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that National General will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.66%.

In related news, President Robert Karfunkel purchased 20,000 shares of National General stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.22 per share, with a total value of $464,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 86,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,568.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry Karfunkel purchased 7,000 shares of National General stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.23 per share, with a total value of $162,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,511.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 28,148 shares of company stock valued at $652,840 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGHC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of National General by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of National General by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 33,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National General by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of National General by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National General by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty, and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

