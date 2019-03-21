National Fuel Gas Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share (NFG)

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) – US Capital Advisors lowered their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for National Fuel Gas in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ FY2019 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $490.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.76 million.

NFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $60.23 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,478,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $475,330,000 after buying an additional 607,091 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,478,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $475,330,000 after buying an additional 607,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,887,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $403,661,000 after buying an additional 365,622 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,426,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $248,134,000 after buying an additional 79,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5,018.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,732,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,698,894 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 10,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $617,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,074.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Smith sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $564,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 363,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,150,904.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

