National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

NTIOF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.67. 180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,087. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $51.95.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

