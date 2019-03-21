National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC) Insider Sells $28,938.00 in Stock

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) insider Whitney A. Bartelli sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $28,938.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:NBHC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.97. 605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,552. National Bank Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $41.44. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). National Bank had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $65.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,978,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,828,000 after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,707,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,954,000 after acquiring an additional 85,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,707,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,954,000 after acquiring an additional 85,073 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,051,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,590,000 after acquiring an additional 94,249 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 716,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,979,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of National Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

