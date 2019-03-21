National Bank Financial Cuts AutoCanada (ACQ) Price Target to C$10.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$11.51 on Monday. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$8.36 and a twelve month high of C$23.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.62. The company has a market capitalization of $325.17 million and a PE ratio of -4.04.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. AutoCanada’s dividend payout ratio is -14.04%.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.