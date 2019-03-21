Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Shares Bought by Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,089 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC owned 0.13% of Nasdaq worth $16,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $333,215,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,875,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,944,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 952,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,746,000 after purchasing an additional 340,417 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,175,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,022,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,854,000 after purchasing an additional 193,126 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 5,841 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $467,046.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,339 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $120,831.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,349 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Nasdaq Inc has a one year low of $75.49 and a one year high of $96.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.95 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 10.71%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NDAQ. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

