NAHL Group PLC (LON:NAH) shares were up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 94.20 ($1.23). Approximately 96,076 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 66,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.40 ($1.17).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from NAHL Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 5.56%. NAHL Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

Get NAHL Group alerts:

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of NAHL Group in a research note on Friday, January 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 million and a PE ratio of 5.00.

In other news, insider James Saralis acquired 16,666 shares of NAHL Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £14,999.40 ($19,599.37).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/nahl-group-nah-trading-up-5-4-after-dividend-announcement.html.

NAHL Group Company Profile (LON:NAH)

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and services business focusing on the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Personal Injury, Critical Care, and Residential Property divisions. The Personal Injury division offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for NAHL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAHL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.