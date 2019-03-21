Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases Shares of 12,280 Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.37.

NSC stock opened at $178.26 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $127.79 and a 12 month high of $186.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 4th were given a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.17%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total transaction of $94,115.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.23, for a total transaction of $858,075.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,856.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/municipal-employees-retirement-system-of-michigan-purchases-shares-of-12280-norfolk-southern-corp-nsc.html.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.