Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Invests $2.17 Million in Steris PLC (STE)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Steris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Steris by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Steris by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steris by 303.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Steris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Steris news, Director Michael B. Wood sold 3,609 shares of Steris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $439,540.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 1,750 shares of Steris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $192,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,546 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,396 shares of company stock worth $1,226,593. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Steris in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Sidoti raised their price objective on Steris from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Steris in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $123.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.07. Steris PLC has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $124.49.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $696.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.90 million. Steris had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 26th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

