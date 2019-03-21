Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Invests $1.95 Million in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Stock

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,456,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,041,243,000 after buying an additional 153,943 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9,888.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,182,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,140,856 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at about $419,457,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,522,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,736,000 after purchasing an additional 26,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 807,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,159,000 after purchasing an additional 71,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.82.

In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,951 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $296,239.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,139.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $142.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.45. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $170.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 14.98%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 9.21%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

