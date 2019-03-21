Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) Given a €215.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €215.00 ($250.00) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €198.00 ($230.23) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €227.00 ($263.95) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Munchener Ruckvers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €206.68 ($240.33).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($232.56).

