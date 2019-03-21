Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) Given a €215.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the topic of several other research reports. Commerzbank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. equinet set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Barclays set a €214.00 ($248.84) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, HSBC set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €207.00 ($240.70).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($232.56).

