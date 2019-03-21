M&T Bank (MTB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Wedbush set a $165.00 price objective on M&T Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.58.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $163.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $133.78 and a 12-month high of $192.15.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 29.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Todaro sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total value of $111,855.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sabeth Siddique sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $60,469.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,668. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

