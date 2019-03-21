Morningstar Investment Services LLC Reduces Position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (SNLN)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,246,218 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 44,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNLN opened at $17.61 on Thursday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $18.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.0708 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

