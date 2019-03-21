Morningstar Investment Services LLC Invests $416,000 in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Stock

Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 105,273,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,531,000 after buying an additional 944,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,450,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,751,000 after buying an additional 3,487,619 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,893,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,382,000 after buying an additional 723,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,875,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,269,000 after buying an additional 1,928,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,313,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,748,000 after buying an additional 186,970 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.
Shares of MDLZ opened at $48.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.89. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 12.64%. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.
Mondelez International Profile
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.
