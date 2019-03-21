Morningstar Investment Services LLC Invests $416,000 in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Stock

Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 105,273,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,531,000 after buying an additional 944,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,450,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,751,000 after buying an additional 3,487,619 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,893,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,382,000 after buying an additional 723,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,875,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,269,000 after buying an additional 1,928,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,313,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,748,000 after buying an additional 186,970 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

In related news, EVP Alejandro Lorenzo sold 26,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,236,728.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 5,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $259,748.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,782.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,519. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $48.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.89. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 12.64%. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Morningstar Investment Services LLC Invests $416,000 in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/morningstar-investment-services-llc-invests-416000-in-mondelez-international-inc-mdlz-stock.html.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.