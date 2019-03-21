Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $791,000 Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,021 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,832,787 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $882,363,000 after buying an additional 250,021 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,379,276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $440,928,000 after buying an additional 152,165 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 25.2% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,930,406 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $251,880,000 after purchasing an additional 389,022 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,162 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $175,222,000 after purchasing an additional 104,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,385,819 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $156,112,000 after purchasing an additional 37,368 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark D. Okerstrom sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.80, for a total value of $701,330.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,669,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total value of $204,108.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,063.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,508 shares of company stock worth $15,999,089 in the last three months. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.94.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $122.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Expedia Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.16 and a fifty-two week high of $139.77.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

