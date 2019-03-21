Monster Beverage (MNST) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $62.32, but opened at $60.60. Monster Beverage shares last traded at $57.92, with a volume of 6556143 shares traded.

Specifically, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,534,909.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 24,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $1,559,263.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,548.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,253 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,637. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. BidaskClub lowered Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Monster Beverage to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $924.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,120,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,441,000 after buying an additional 1,009,563 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 24,002,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,837,000 after purchasing an additional 347,332 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,335,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,159,000 after purchasing an additional 289,340 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,759,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,241,000 after purchasing an additional 48,167 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4,494.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,620,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

