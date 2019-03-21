Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,152 Shares of Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,163 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 34,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 51,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its position in shares of Oracle by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 4,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,584 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle stock opened at $52.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $223.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $54.38.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 27.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.95%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $64,596,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,664,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,585,339.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $180,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,642,552 shares of company stock worth $88,172,686 in the last 90 days. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.77.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

