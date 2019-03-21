MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 (MNDI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 (LON:MNDI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,175 ($28.42).

Several research analysts recently commented on MNDI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 2,050 ($26.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.75) target price (down from GBX 2,400 ($31.36)) on shares of MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,975 ($25.81) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th.

In other news, insider Andrew King sold 7,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,791 ($23.40), for a total transaction of £136,635.39 ($178,538.34).

Shares of LON MNDI traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,778.50 ($23.24). The stock had a trading volume of 462,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,000. MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,250 ($29.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion and a PE ratio of 10.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of €0.55 ($0.63) per share. This is a boost from MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2’s previous dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

MONDI/PAR VTG FPD 0.2 Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America, and South Africa. Its products include virgin and recycled containerboards, sack and specialty kraft papers, pulp, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, consumer goods packaging products, office and professional printing papers, and barrier coatings, as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates, and high-barrier films for the consumer industry.

