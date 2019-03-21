Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $14.15 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.03.

NASDAQ MNTA opened at $13.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.24. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $32.20.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.11 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.74% and a negative net margin of 232.92%. The company’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $30,587.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,406.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 29,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $414,171.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,111 shares of company stock worth $1,158,489 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 894,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,513,000 after purchasing an additional 27,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,080,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,713,000 after purchasing an additional 399,232 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,747,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,951,000 after purchasing an additional 113,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

