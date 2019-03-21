Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) Insider Sells $414,171.40 in Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 29,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $414,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jo Ann Beltramello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 19th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 8,377 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $114,094.74.

On Friday, February 8th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 472 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $5,437.44.

NASDAQ:MNTA opened at $13.77 on Thursday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.24.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.39. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 232.92% and a negative return on equity of 47.74%. The firm had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,706,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,970 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 41,484 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 183,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 13,239 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNTA. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.15 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.03.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

