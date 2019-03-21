Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00024763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Gate.io, OKEx and Binance. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market cap of $19.59 million and approximately $10.39 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points launched on July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moeda.in . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

Moeda Loyalty Points can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank, CoinBene, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

