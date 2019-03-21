Mobile Mini (MINI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mobile Mini (NASDAQ: MINI) in the last few weeks:

3/19/2019 – Mobile Mini was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/12/2019 – Mobile Mini was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/9/2019 – Mobile Mini was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/5/2019 – Mobile Mini was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Mobile Mini, Inc. is the world's leading provider of portable storage solutions through its total rental fleet of approximately 210,900 storage solutions containers and office units and a leading provider of tank and pump solutions in the U.S., with a rental fleet of approximately 12,000 units. Mobile Mini's network is comprised of 156 locations in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. Mobile Mini international presence and diverse fleet enables to meet customers' storage and tank-and-pump rental requirements whenever and wherever they need. Mobile Mini is committed to providing the most secure and convenient storage, tank and pump solutions. Mobile Mini Company takes pride in convenience, customer service, and high-security products, and Mobile Mini are always looking for ways to improve services and exceed your expectations. "

3/1/2019 – Mobile Mini was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2019 – Mobile Mini was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2019 – Mobile Mini was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/21/2019 – Mobile Mini was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/20/2019 – Mobile Mini was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/20/2019 – Mobile Mini was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/12/2019 – Mobile Mini was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/4/2019 – Mobile Mini had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $47.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2019 – Mobile Mini was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.

1/31/2019 – Mobile Mini was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of MINI stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $34.67. The stock had a trading volume of 160,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.76. Mobile Mini Inc has a 12 month low of $29.46 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.55 million. Mobile Mini had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mobile Mini Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 27th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is 67.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

