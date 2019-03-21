MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,119 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,691,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,156,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,205,000 after buying an additional 759,476 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 832,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,578,000 after buying an additional 277,005 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,174,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $26.41 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $29.53.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

