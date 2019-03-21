MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 24,785 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,785 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $8,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. United Income Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,078,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,233,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,842,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,367,000 after buying an additional 4,369,383 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 5,028,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,521,000 after buying an additional 429,537 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,627,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.72 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $23.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.0854 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

