Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 12,002 USA Compression Partners LP (USAC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 384,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,656 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 25,983 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 18,031,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011,096 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USAC shares. UBS Group lowered USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. B. Riley set a $22.00 price objective on USA Compression Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. USA Compression Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of NYSE USAC opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.46. USA Compression Partners LP has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $19.28.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

