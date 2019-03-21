Mimecast Ltd (MIME) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.54.

MIME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Summit Insights raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on Mimecast from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Shares of Mimecast stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $47.25. 12,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.26 and a beta of 1.12. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $87.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mimecast will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $369,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert P. Nault sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 500,781 shares of company stock valued at $21,760,727 over the last three months. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,792,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,896,000 after purchasing an additional 411,403 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,605,000 after acquiring an additional 708,198 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,567,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,638,000 after acquiring an additional 155,401 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,352,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,632,000 after acquiring an additional 73,573 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 3rd quarter worth $40,205,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.