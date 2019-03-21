Millendo Therapeutics (MLND) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Millendo Therapeutics stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 3.30. Millendo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $15.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLND. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $11,103,000. Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,285,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,041,000. 43.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

