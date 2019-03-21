Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) Declares $0.96 Quarterly Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.96 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a payout ratio of 63.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.2%.

Shares of MAA traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.81. The stock had a trading volume of 491,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,533. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $86.61 and a 1-year high of $108.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $398.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. KeyCorp set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.06.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $29,971.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,057.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $36,179.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,316 shares in the company, valued at $23,796,704.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,942 shares of company stock worth $404,628 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store Communities, and Non-Same Store and Other segments. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned and have been stabilized for at least a full twelve months as of the first day of the calendar year.

