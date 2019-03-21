Microsoft (MSFT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $118.80

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $118.80 and last traded at $118.76, with a volume of 10695330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.52.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $137.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.51.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $904.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.53 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 28.31%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total transaction of $1,170,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,866 shares in the company, valued at $17,487,421.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 267,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $28,354,070.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,183,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,667 shares of company stock worth $35,657,016 in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,004 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,603 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

