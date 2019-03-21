Michaels Companies (MIK) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.40. Michaels Companies also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.34-2.46 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Loop Capital set a $18.00 price target on shares of Michaels Companies and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Michaels Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.18.

MIK opened at $11.99 on Thursday. Michaels Companies has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Michaels Companies will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

