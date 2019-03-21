Michael Rabinovitch Sells 400 Shares of Tech Data Corp (TECD) Stock

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) CAO Michael Rabinovitch sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,098 shares in the company, valued at $634,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Rabinovitch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Michael Rabinovitch sold 1,133 shares of Tech Data stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $112,234.98.

Tech Data stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.70. The company had a trading volume of 551,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.96. Tech Data Corp has a 12-month low of $66.93 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 15.17%. Tech Data’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tech Data Corp will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TECD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Tech Data to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Tech Data from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 14.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tech Data by 124.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 9,741 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tech Data by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,021,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,116,000 after buying an additional 16,863 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Tech Data by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tech Data by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 927,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,361,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

