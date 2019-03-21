MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG) Stake Lowered by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lessened its holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,265 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 95,628 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 283.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 56,889 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $753,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.46. 40,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,824. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.80.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 59.63%. The firm had revenue of $285.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MTG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a $14.00 target price on MGIC Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

