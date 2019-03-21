Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 1,493 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 368.9% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 66,668 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 52,449 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Loop Capital set a $188.00 target price on Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.37.

NSC opened at $178.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $127.79 and a 1-year high of $186.91. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.17%.

In other news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 519 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total transaction of $94,115.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 4,761 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.23, for a total transaction of $858,075.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,554,856.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

