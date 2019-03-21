Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $4.85 Million Holdings in BB&T Co. (BBT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in BB&T were worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BB&T by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,282,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,877,586,000 after purchasing an additional 939,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in BB&T by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 59,282,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,877,586,000 after purchasing an additional 939,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BB&T by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,579,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,321,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086,502 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BB&T by 6.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,406,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,273,000 after purchasing an additional 920,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in BB&T by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,129,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,138,000 after purchasing an additional 181,065 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BBT. Stephens lowered shares of BB&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America raised shares of BB&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.46 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. FIG Partners raised shares of BB&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BB&T from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of BB&T in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.96.

BBT stock opened at $48.02 on Thursday. BB&T Co. has a 52-week low of $40.68 and a 52-week high of $56.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. BB&T had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Patrick C. Graney III acquired 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.04 per share, for a total transaction of $198,545.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at $584,714.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $118,043.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

