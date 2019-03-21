MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,160 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 19,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,853 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 61,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $610,000.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $43.65 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $49.70.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

