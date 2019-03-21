MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.32 Million Position in Baxter International Inc (BAX)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $9,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 48,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 21,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,401,295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,694,000 after purchasing an additional 98,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,176 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.31.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $77.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The firm has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.92%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 37,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,683,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 38,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $2,940,443.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,374,676.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,896 shares of company stock valued at $6,157,104. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

