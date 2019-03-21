MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Dollar General Corp. (DG)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10,128.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,752,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 9,656,820 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 23,132.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,356,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,909,000 after buying an additional 3,342,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,207,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,135,000 after buying an additional 2,709,334 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $108,509,000. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $98,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $117.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $86.87 and a fifty-two week high of $121.27.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.20%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.43%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 32,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.63, for a total value of $3,627,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,060.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar General to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Dollar General from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Dollar General from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.26.

WARNING: “MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Dollar General Corp. (DG)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-cuts-stake-in-dollar-general-corp-dg.html.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in retailing of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products, and apparel. Its brands include Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J. L.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.