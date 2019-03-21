MetaMorph Price Up 7.8% This Week (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, MetaMorph has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, BiteBTC and Mercatox. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $446,206.00 and approximately $85,526.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $681.97 or 0.17003762 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00060866 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002927 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00001292 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,037,603 tokens. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, LATOKEN, BitMart and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.