Meritor Inc (MTOR) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Meritor were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Meritor by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meritor by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTOR. ValuEngine raised shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Meritor in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Meritor to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Meritor in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Plomin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 111,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,900.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy J. Heffron sold 36,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $812,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,334 shares of company stock worth $1,772,790 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meritor stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.03. 48,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,725. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Meritor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.12.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Meritor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 89.57%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meritor Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Trailer; and Aftermarket & Industrial.

