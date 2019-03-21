Mercantil Bank (AMTB) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Mercantil Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Mercantil Bank in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Mercantil Bank in a research report on Sunday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. FIG Partners initiated coverage on Mercantil Bank in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Mercantil Bank in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

NASDAQ AMTB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.39. 36,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,819. Mercantil Bank has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $259.23. The company has a market capitalization of $370.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $68.78 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Mercantil Bank will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Servicios Financiero Mercantil sold 2,112,321 shares of Mercantil Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $28,474,087.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Mercantil Bank Company Profile

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and deposit, credit, and wealth management services international clients. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

