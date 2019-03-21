Menta Capital LLC Sells 3,420 Shares of Msci Inc (MSCI)

Menta Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 71.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 865.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.14, for a total transaction of $3,327,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,999 shares in the company, valued at $16,988,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley set a $184.00 price target on shares of Msci and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Msci from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $190.00 target price on shares of Msci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Msci to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.56.

MSCI stock opened at $191.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. Msci Inc has a 12-month low of $134.28 and a 12-month high of $193.94.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. Msci had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 196.12%. The business had revenue of $361.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

