Menta Capital LLC Acquires 35,112 Shares of AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)

Menta Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 35,112 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in AK Steel were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in AK Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AK Steel during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AK Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AK Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of AK Steel by 1,136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AK Steel alerts:

AKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research downgraded shares of AK Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.77 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AK Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Macquarie downgraded shares of AK Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AK Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.80 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AK Steel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.55.

NYSE AKS opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.85. AK Steel Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. AK Steel had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 54.01%. AK Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/menta-capital-llc-acquires-35112-shares-of-ak-steel-holding-co-aks.html.

AK Steel Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS).

Receive News & Ratings for AK Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AK Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.