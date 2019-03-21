Mears Group (MER) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Mears Group (LON:MER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mears Group in a report on Monday, February 18th.

Shares of LON MER opened at GBX 270 ($3.53) on Tuesday. Mears Group has a twelve month low of GBX 265 ($3.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 400 ($5.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18.

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

