McCoy Global (MCB) Price Target Cut to C$1.10 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.25 to C$1.10 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
Shares of TSE:MCB opened at C$0.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.84 million and a PE ratio of -6.71. McCoy Global has a one year low of C$0.81 and a one year high of C$1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.34.
About McCoy Global
