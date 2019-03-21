McCoy Global (MCB) Price Target Cut to C$1.10 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.25 to C$1.10 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Shares of TSE:MCB opened at C$0.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.84 million and a PE ratio of -6.71. McCoy Global has a one year low of C$0.81 and a one year high of C$1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Get McCoy Global alerts:

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity, as well as supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.