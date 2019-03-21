McCarthy & Stone PLC (MCS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 119 ($1.55).

Several brokerages have commented on MCS. Barclays lowered their target price on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 124 ($1.62) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price (up previously from GBX 102 ($1.33)) on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Friday, November 30th.

Shares of LON MCS opened at GBX 126.10 ($1.65) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $687.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66. McCarthy & Stone has a 12 month low of GBX 96.05 ($1.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 152 ($1.99).

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

